Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 56,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Logiq Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.
Logiq Company Profile
Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.
