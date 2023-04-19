LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.70. 491,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 822,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

LSB Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $736.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 353.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 778,220 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

