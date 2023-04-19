M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.81

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 128980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $390,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.