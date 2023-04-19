M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Up 1.1 %

WINK opened at GBX 177 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.57. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

