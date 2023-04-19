M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Up 1.1 %
WINK opened at GBX 177 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.57. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.
About M Winkworth
