Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after buying an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

