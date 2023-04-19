Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

