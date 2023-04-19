Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $431,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

