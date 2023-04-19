Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 724,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

