Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

