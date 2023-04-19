Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

