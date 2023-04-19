MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.35 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $107.35 million and $4.10 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00007141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,920,158 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,920,158.09219051 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.26436352 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,232,852.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

