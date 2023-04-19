Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

