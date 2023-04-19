Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,658,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

