Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MLM traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $352.82. 34,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

