Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as high as C$14.60. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 454,917 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Martinrea International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. Insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.