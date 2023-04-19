Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.33. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 75,894 shares traded.

Mason Graphite Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 92.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of C$43.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Mason Graphite Company Profile

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

