MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.40% of MasTec worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. 42,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.84 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

