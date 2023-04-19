Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81-0.93 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 187,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

