Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Update

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 622,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Matthews International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 30,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,793. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

