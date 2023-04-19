Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 22,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,777. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

