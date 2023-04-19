McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $360.26 on Wednesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.92 and a 200-day moving average of $367.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

