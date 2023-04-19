Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $66.33 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00013259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $66.33 million and $429,048.80 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,248,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,046,175 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,248,006 with 17,046,175 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 4.10818886 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $382,909.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

