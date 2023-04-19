Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 779.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Methanex by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

