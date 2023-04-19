MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 3.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.59. 2,044,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

