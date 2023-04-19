MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.85.
MFF Capital Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.