MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

