Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 1,141,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $59.46.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
