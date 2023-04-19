Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. 1,141,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

