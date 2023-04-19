Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

