Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 507,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.