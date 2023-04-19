Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.