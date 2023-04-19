Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,768 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.