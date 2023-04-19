Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $243,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

