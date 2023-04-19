Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 5,064 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.