Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $201.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

