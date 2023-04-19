Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.