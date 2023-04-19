Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

