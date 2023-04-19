Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Up 39.6% in March

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,307. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.63.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after acquiring an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

