Monero (XMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $95.43 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.83 billion and $95.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.73 or 0.00535769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,879.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00313619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00437120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,268,069 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

