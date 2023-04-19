Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 101,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of MRCC stock remained flat at $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,652. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 456,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

