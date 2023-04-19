Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,639 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,734,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

