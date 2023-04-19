Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Marriott International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Marriott International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.53. 400,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

