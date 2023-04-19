Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Shares Up 0.1%

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $98.93. 78,929 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

Moog Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57.

Get Moog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moog news, COO Mark Joseph Trabert sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $70,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark Joseph Trabert sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $70,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $200,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,412.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $841,109 in the last three months.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.