Morgan Stanley Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $200.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.43.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.40. CDW has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

