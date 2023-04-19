Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8,745.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,131,000 after acquiring an additional 676,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

