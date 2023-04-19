Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MS opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
