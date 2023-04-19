Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Short Interest Update

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 282,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 471,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 108,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

