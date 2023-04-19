Motorola Solutions, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

MSI stock opened at $290.50 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $293.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

