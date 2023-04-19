Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.16). 71,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 50,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.97).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mpac Group Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £50.77 million, a PE ratio of -12,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Mpac Group Company Profile
Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.
Featured Articles
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.