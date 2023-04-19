Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 6.3% Higher

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.16). 71,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 50,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.77 million, a PE ratio of -12,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mpac Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Holland purchased 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,731.99). 21.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Articles

