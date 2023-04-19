MRA Advisory Group Buys 350 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 63,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $995.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.98.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 over the last ninety days. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

