MRA Advisory Group Has $557,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $291.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

