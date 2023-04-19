MRA Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. 542,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $228.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

